The province's Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any police officer in relation to the shooting death of a 35-year-old London man in 2016.

Samuel Maloney was shot to death in the morning of Dec. 23, 2016, as police executed a search warrant of his Duchess Avenue home.

The purpose of the search warrant was to arrest Maloney, and seize evidence that he had engaged in mischief to data and unauthorized use of a computer.

Maloney fired a crossbow at an officer and he returned fire, hitting him once in the shoulder.

Maloney then ran to another room and grabbed a hatchet, holding it over his head.

Officers shot him in the chest and the head and was declared dead at the scene.

In total, three officers fired a total of nine shots.

SIU director Tony Loparco concluded that Maloney's behaviour caused danger to his wife and children inside the home at the time and that the responding officers were within their rights.