Ingersoll man killed in weekend crash
Fatal crash near Ingersoll Ont. on Nov. 24. 2018. (OPP/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 6:26AM EST
Provincial police have identified a man killed in a crash in Oxford County over the weekend.
Ty Waller, 21, of Ingersoll was killed late Saturday in a single vehicle crash on 19th Line in Zorra Township.
According to police the vehicle left the roadway striking a hydro pole and then colliding with a tree.
Two passengers in the car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is continuing with speed and alcohol being considered as factors.