Provincial police have identified a man killed in a crash in Oxford County over the weekend.

Ty Waller, 21, of Ingersoll was killed late Saturday in a single vehicle crash on 19th Line in Zorra Township.

According to police the vehicle left the roadway striking a hydro pole and then colliding with a tree.

Two passengers in the car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is continuing with speed and alcohol being considered as factors.