

CTV London





Oxford OPP are investigating a late-night fatal crash in Zorra Township.

Police were called to 19th Line between Road 66 and 17th Line around 11 p.m. Saturday night after a a single vehicle left the roadway.

It entered a ditch and then slammed into a hydro pole and then a tree.

The crash ejected a man from the back seat.

Emergency crews had to extricate the driver and the front seat passenger.

The 21-year-old male driver from Ingersoll was pronounced dead at hospital.

The other two men remain in hospital with unknown injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

OPP say speed and alcohol are being considered as contributing factors.