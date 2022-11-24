Indwell opens Embassy Commons supportive housing building

The latest effort to tackle London, Ont.’s homelessness crisis is a new building by Indwell.

The Christian charity organization hosted a tour of Embassy Commons Thursday, and the supportive housing apartment building at Dundas and English streets is the second such project in London by the group.

“The homelessness crisis isn’t new, it didn’t just start with the pandemic,” said Director of Projects and Development, Graham Cubitt. “It’s become so apparent, that there’s a general consensus that we have to do something.”

Indwell Regional Manager Natasha Thuemeler said it’s exciting to help someone turn their lives around for the better.

“When you know that there’s a crisis in the community, and you’re able to offer keys to someone to move indoors into a beautiful apartment, it’s always worth celebrating,” she said.

Natasha Thuemler and Graham Cubitt of Indwell inside of a model unit, located at 740 Dundas Street in London, Ont. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

According to Cubitt, the estimated value of the project is well over $20 million.

It was funded through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, as well as various other programs through the provincial and municipal governments. Community donations also accounted for about $2 million.

The building has 72 units and can house between 80 and 90 people in total.

A typical unit is well below market rent at $570 per month, while a two bedroom rents for $840.

The building comes with supports, including nursing, addictions and mental health, said Cubitt.

“Our tenants are very diverse — by gender, by life experience, by age. But many of the common themes are an experience of poverty, an experience of mental health issues, and often addiction in their past,” said Cubitt. “And the common experience is often that people are looking to move forward.”

Embassy Commons also houses the Squeaky Wheel Bike-Co-op, along with Edgar and Joe’s Cafe, where some tenants will take part in hospitality training programs.

The building became move-in ready earlier this month. It is currently about half-occupied, but with new tenants moving in every day, it’s expected to fill up quickly.