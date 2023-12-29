Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle crashes into ditch

Middlesex County OPP have charged a 38-year-old London resident after a vehicle ended up in the ditch.

Officers were dispatched to Centre Road near Elm Tree Drive in North Middlesex, for the report of a single-vehicle collision on Dec. 23 at 8:34 p.m.

A member of the public called police after seeing the vehicle in the ditch.

Police say investigation revealed the driver had previously consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was utilized. The driver was arrested and transported to the Middlesex OPP detachment where further tests were administered.

As a result, a 38-year-old London resident has been charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on Feb. 12.

