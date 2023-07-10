Impaired driver on 'booze cruise' sentenced to five years

Lori Manion is heartbroken when she thinks of the senseless crash that took the life of her only daughter.

“She meant everything to me,” said Manion. “We would talk everyday, I miss her phone calls.”

On March 11, 2020, her daughter Amanda Manion-Lewington died in a crash south of London, Ont. while with friends.

The court heard that she had been out with Cindy Peters, 35, and some others partying that night. Peters was behind the wheel and they were out on a so-called ‘booze cruise’ drinking Bacardi and smoking marijuana.

In March, Peters was found guilty of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in relation to another passenger.

In her victim impact statement Manion said, “I will never forgive her...Cindy it was your selfishness that killed my daughter.”

Amanda Manion-Lewington is seen in this undated image. (File) At the time, Manion-Lexington left behind a two-year-old son who is now preparing to go to kindergarten.

“He will never know his mother,” said Manion, who is now raising her grandson as her own.

The Crown asked that Peters receive between five to five-and-a-half years in prison, while the defence requested a four year sentence.

The court heard that Peters should have know better since her younger sister Beulah was killed in a similar way months before this case.

Justice Marc Garson told the court, “It is not lost on me that the offender’s younger sister died at the hands of an impaired driver.”

He continued, “She [Peters] willingly assumed a risk that day that caused the death of one of her passengers...courts see senseless carnage...this needs to end.”

Peters expressed remorse for the incident telling the court she was sorry and that she misses her friend Amanda.

Garson then sentenced her to five years in prison along with a 10 year driving prohibition.

Manion said the message needs to get out there.

“You have to stop drinking and driving,” she said.