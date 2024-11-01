'This checks off all of the boxes': Converting vacant offices into residences in downtown London
The city of London is contributing more than $3 million for an office to residential conversion downtown.
Sifton Properties is converting offices at 195 Dufferin Ave. into 94 apartments. Ten of which will be priced as affordable.
It's a partnership between "Homes Unlimited," the Anglican Diocese of Huron, and St. Paul's Cathedral.
This follows a similar project announced earlier this year in the former Rexall store at Dundas and Richmond streets.
"A project like this checks off all of the boxes that we're trying to achieve on housing, bringing down vacancy rates and dealing with unused office space and creating some affordable housing,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the 'largest and most sophisticated' drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a 'super lab' operated by international organized criminals.
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
Canada and the U.S. share the world's longest border. Here's how the election could affect it
Spend just a few minutes at the border between Canada and the U.S. – the world's longest – and you'll see why trade is a vital lifeline.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
opinion Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take a different tack this time to the U.S. election
With a divided electorate about to head to the polls after a dramatic presidential campaign, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a more neutral approach in the 2024 U.S. general election compared to 2020, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in her column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Investigation of B.C. escort accused of drugging, stealing from clients was 'sloppy' and 'reckless': judge
The investigation into allegations a B.C. woman drugged and stole from men who hired her as an escort – leaving one victim dead – was marked by "professional negligence, recklessness, and operational failures," according to a judge.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams that provide path to permanent residency
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Freddie Freeman: American MLB star with Canadian family roots makes World Series history
MLB star Freddie Freeman, a dual Canada-U.S. citizen, has made history as a member of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 1-3
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Santa Claus is coming to town this month for annual parades
-