'This checks off all of the boxes': Converting vacant offices into residences in downtown London

    The city of London is contributing more than $3 million for an office to residential conversion downtown.

    Sifton Properties is converting offices at 195 Dufferin Ave. into 94 apartments. Ten of which will be priced as affordable.

    It's a partnership between "Homes Unlimited," the Anglican Diocese of Huron, and St. Paul's Cathedral.

    This follows a similar project announced earlier this year in the former Rexall store at Dundas and Richmond streets.

    "A project like this checks off all of the boxes that we're trying to achieve on housing, bringing down vacancy rates and dealing with unused office space and creating some affordable housing,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan.

