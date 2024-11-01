Overnight parking restrictions take effect Friday
As of Friday, Nov. 1, parking will be restricted on city streets in London between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
You can register your vehicle to park overnight on most streets through the free Overnight Parking Pass program. Vehicles parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.
The restrictions last from Nov. 1 until April 30. During that time, a maximum of 15 free overnight parking passes will be issued per vehicle.
Passes can be obtained online at any time or by phone at 519-661-4537 during business hours.
However, passes will not be valid during snow events. This is to allow city staff to clear the roads.
