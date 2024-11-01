St. Thomas apartment closed after alleged renovictions lead to 'severe fire code deficiencies'
The St. Thomas Fire Department says it was an extreme case of renoviction that led to the closure of an apartment building in the south end of the city, following numerous safety violations.
“During an inspection from a complaint, we came across a building that has severe fire code deficiencies to the point that it wasn’t safe to let the people stay in the building,” explained Chief Fire Prevention Officer Kim Destun.
Destun said the owner of the Elm Street walkup apartment building had been renovating, and knocked out a number of fire walls, which prevent spreading between units.
She said the renovation work was being done without permits.
Many of the two dozen tenants had already moved out of the building over the last few weeks, but there were still about a half dozen people residing in unsafe conditions in the building, she said.
She said many of the tenants were clients of the Canadian Mental Health Association, who were being enticed with cash to vacate their units.
Property standards and unsafe building notices are seen on the door of an apartment building on Elm Street in St. Thomas on Oct. 31, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“It was renovictions essentially, what was going on. The landlords were offering cash for keys to the vulnerable people that were in there. Of course, if you offer $5,000 someone who doesn’t have much, it seems like a really good deal at the time. But when they realize there’s not much housing to be had out there, we’re in a crunch, it gets problematic,” said Destun.
The building is registered to a numbered company from Hamilton.
Robin Slade, the co-chair of the London Central and Surrounding Area Chapter of rental advocacy group ACORN Canada, said it’s harder to hold property owners accountable when tenants don’t actually know who their landlords are.
“They absolutely are hiding behind this, and it’s making it harder to identify when these companies come up at the landlord tenant board for peoples’ hearings, they’re harder to tie together and prove a pattern,” she explained.
In the meantime, St. Thomas Social Services has secured alternate temporary accommodations for the displaced tenants.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the 'largest and most sophisticated' drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a 'super lab' operated by international organized criminals.
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
Canada and the U.S. share the world's longest border. Here's how the election could affect it
Spend just a few minutes at the border between Canada and the U.S. – the world's longest – and you'll see why trade is a vital lifeline.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
opinion Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take a different tack this time to the U.S. election
With a divided electorate about to head to the polls after a dramatic presidential campaign, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a more neutral approach in the 2024 U.S. general election compared to 2020, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in her column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Investigation of B.C. escort accused of drugging, stealing from clients was 'sloppy' and 'reckless': judge
The investigation into allegations a B.C. woman drugged and stole from men who hired her as an escort – leaving one victim dead – was marked by "professional negligence, recklessness, and operational failures," according to a judge.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams that provide path to permanent residency
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Freddie Freeman: American MLB star with Canadian family roots makes World Series history
MLB star Freddie Freeman, a dual Canada-U.S. citizen, has made history as a member of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 1-3
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Santa Claus is coming to town this month for annual parades
-