A London man was charged after police say they found him asleep behind the wheel of an unplated vehicle in a parking lot Saturday morning.

Police arrived around 10 a.m. to a business in the area of Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road for a report of a man sleeping behind.

When they awoke the driver told them he had no driver’s licence and didn’t know who owned the vehicle he was driving, they say.

Police say inside the vehicle were numerous personal banking cards and identification cards which caused officers to arrest the man for possession of stolen property.

Police also believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Through further investigation, police say they determined that the stolen property within the vehicle was from a break and enter which had been reported to police earlier Saturday morning.

Police say the vehicle was also stolen and there was $5,600 of stolen property was recovered.

Both the owner of the vehicle, and the victim of the break and enter, were returned their property.

A 27-year-old man is charged with: