Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heard

Sofia Ortiz, Luna Ortiz, and Valentina Rodriquez are just three of the members of the newly created Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count organization. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Sofia Ortiz, Luna Ortiz, and Valentina Rodriquez are just three of the members of the newly created Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count organization. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver