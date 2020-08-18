MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Owen Sound police have laid a number of charges after a man was allegedly found in possession of purple fentanyl and an imitation firearm.

Officers arrested the 32-year-old Sauble Beach, Ont. man on Tuesday afternoon at an east end apartment building.

Police say he was breaching multiple conditions by being at the home or a domestic violence victim, while he was supposed to be under house arrest.

When confronted by police, he reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to "distance himself from a knapsack that he had been carrying."

A search of the knapsack found fentanyl and an imitation Glock firearm that looked like a police-issue gun.

The man has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with recognizance, possession of fentanyl, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The man was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.