Advertisement
Imitation gun, 'highly toxic' purple fentanyl seized in Owen Sound
An imitation Glock firearm is seen in this image released by the Owen Sound Police Service on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Owen Sound police have laid a number of charges after a man was allegedly found in possession of purple fentanyl and an imitation firearm.
Officers arrested the 32-year-old Sauble Beach, Ont. man on Tuesday afternoon at an east end apartment building.
Police say he was breaching multiple conditions by being at the home or a domestic violence victim, while he was supposed to be under house arrest.
When confronted by police, he reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to "distance himself from a knapsack that he had been carrying."
A search of the knapsack found fentanyl and an imitation Glock firearm that looked like a police-issue gun.
The man has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with recognizance, possession of fentanyl, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with intent to resist arrest.
The man was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.