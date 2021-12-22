Imagine Van Gogh exhibit coming to London, Ont.

The art exhibit that has been making headlines -- and maybe filling your social feed -- is set to arrive in London this fall.

100 Kellogg announced Wednesday it would be hosting the Imagine Van Gogh event in the fall of 2022.

The local venue says, "This immersive exhibition chronicles more than 200 of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings through a unique journey inside the artist’s artworks. Immersed in an extraordinary experience where all senses become fully awakened, viewers will be truly moved by such spectacular beauty."

Making its grand opening in Toronto, the interactive exhibit has also made stops in numerous Canadian and international cities.

Tickets are not yet available, but those interested can pre-register to be informed of when they go on sale.