Ilderton man wins over $75,000 by picking winning football games
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 1:44PM EST
Kyle O'Neill of Ilderton Ont. with his Pro-Line POOLS winnings on Nov. 7, 2020. (OLG)
LONDON, ONT. -- An Ilderton man transformed his knowledge of football and picked all the correct games into a $75,904.90 payday after winning Pro-Line POOLS.
"I enjoy football, sometimes other sports," said Kyle O'Neill. "I've won on POOLS before. I play strategically."
The 31-year-old factory worker plans to invest his winnings.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.
The winning ticket was bought at Mac's on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg.