LONDON, ONT. -- An Ilderton man transformed his knowledge of football and picked all the correct games into a $75,904.90 payday after winning Pro-Line POOLS.

"I enjoy football, sometimes other sports," said Kyle O'Neill. "I've won on POOLS before. I play strategically."

The 31-year-old factory worker plans to invest his winnings.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

The winning ticket was bought at Mac's on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg.