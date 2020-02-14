LONDON, ON -- A 29 year-old London man won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the LOTTO 6/49 draw on February 8, 2020.

Marco Staltari, aheavy equipment operator of London discovered he won while checking the OLG Lottery App while standing outside of his family’s bakery.

“I screamed in my car – I couldn’t believe it. I went into the bakery and asked my uncle to verify for me,” Marco recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “He started cheering for me,” he shared.

“It’s surreal, almost dream-like. This helps me bring my dreams into reality. I’m pumped!” he concluded.

Marco is planning to invest his winnings in real estate.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Highbury Avenue in London.