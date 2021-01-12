LONDON, ONT. -- The identity of a woman who was killed when she was hit by a pickup downtown last Friday has been released by police.

Tena Marie Brunelle, 63, suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit on Clarence Street around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

She would later succumb to her injuries in hospital.

Police say the woman was walking northbound on a sidewalk when she was struck by a truck pulling out of the Citi Plaza parking garage.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.