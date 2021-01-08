Advertisement
Woman struck by vehicle in downtown London has died
Police work at the scene where a pedestrian was struck in London, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a 63-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in the city’s core has died.
The incident took place on Clarence Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say the woman was walking northbound on a sidewalk when she was struck by a truck pulling out of the Citi Plaza parking garage.
She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where she later died.
Clarence remains blocked between York and King streets.
London police accident reconstruction investigators are on scene.
- With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell