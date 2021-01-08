LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a 63-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in the city’s core has died.

The incident took place on Clarence Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the woman was walking northbound on a sidewalk when she was struck by a truck pulling out of the Citi Plaza parking garage.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where she later died.

Clarence remains blocked between York and King streets.

London police accident reconstruction investigators are on scene.

