Icy roads delay or cancel some regional school buses
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 8:58AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 8:59AM EST
Starting Monday, wearing a mask on school buses in Greater Sudbury will be mandatory. (File)
LONDON, ONT -- Icy road conditions in West Elgin have led to some bus delays and full cancellations according to My Big Yellow Bus.
Following a winter blast that hit the region Monday night through Tuesday road conditions remain dangerous in some areas.
While a majority of school buses are running Wednesday, there are some delays during the morning and in some cases full cancellations.
