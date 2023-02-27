Iconic Joe Kool’s is turning 40!

Joe Kool's in London, Ont. is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Source: Joe Kool's) Joe Kool's in London, Ont. is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Source: Joe Kool's)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver