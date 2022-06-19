'I was shocked': Video shows woman carrying child climb stopped train during rail crossing

Christopher Bogle crosses the tracks at Richmond Street and Mill Street in London, Ont. during his daily walks.

But on Saturday, he took out his phone when he witnessed something he couldn’t believe.

“The train stopped and I saw a few people trying to train jump while I was stopped to get to the other side,” said Bogle.

Bogle explained, “I see this woman and she jumps over the train. She puts her purse down and turns around and she is grabbing her child, putting her over her shoulder and coming back over and I was very shocked to see that.”

Viewer-submitted video depicts a woman holding a child climb over a stopped train at a railway crossing in London, Ont. on June 18, 2022. (Source: Christopher Bogle)

According to railway safety advocates Operation Life Saver, more than 100 people are injured or killed in Canada every year as the result of preventable railway crossing or trespassing incidents.

What Bogle witnessed Saturday comes less than two weeks after a person was killed in the same spot. It also happened right next to the memorial for Trevor Barton who was killed there in 2012.

Bogle said it’s not the first time he’s seen a similar action at that crossing.

"I've noticed late on weekend nights, occasionally I've seen students, or people coming from the bars late at night trains come along and they're not being patient enough and they will jump over the train while it's stopped. I've even seen people jump over when it was going very slowly," he said.

Bogle told CTV News he told the woman that her actions were dangerous, but she didn’t care, and swore back at him.

“If that train starts moving, just a jerk a bit of an inch, then they're gonna lose their legs, arms, or possibly die,” said Bogle.

“It's not worth it,” he added.