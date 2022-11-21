'I was elated': Parents happy to be walking young ones to school Monday morning

Rounding up the kids and getting them to school can be a bit of a chore for parents, but London, Ont. parents seemed more than happy to be making the trip to school Monday morning.

That was especially the case for parent Jessica Delange.

"I was elated. Elated!" is how Delange described her reaction to the announcement Sunday evening that there was a tentative agreement between the provincial government and CUPE, the union that represents 55,000 education workers such as education assistants, office support staff and janitors.

Delange's children go to Byron Northview Public School. She said the stresses created by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the labour stand-off have been overwhelming for parents.

"I think it's become unmanageable for parents to not have kids in school,” she said.

Byron Northview Public School parents walk children to school the on the morning of Nov. 21, 2022, a day after a tentative agreement was reached between the province and education workers represented by CUPE. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Shannon Lawson walked daughter, Ellie, to school Monday morning and admitted feeling a sense of relief when it was announced that classes would go ahead.

"It was a saving grace last night,” she said. “We were definitely [happy] to see the news article that they were back in school today."

Ellie, a grade three student, was a little less enthusiastic, but "kind-of" happy to be back in class, and said, "Because in school it's kind of fun, but at recess it's very fun."

Shannon Lawson meanwhile said it’s not just about class time, "Especially the kids that have field trips, and that kind of stuff, that was going to be cancelled. It was very disappointing."

Despite her youth, Byron Northview grade four student Nola O'Neill offered a balanced view on all the issues parents and students have been facing.

"It's a big blast,” she said. “We get to see everybody in person, but then there's also flu going around, so it's really complicated for adults."