'I was elated': Parents happy to be walking young ones to school Monday morning

Byron Northview Public School parents walk children to school the on the morning of Nov. 21, 2022, a day after a tentative agreement was reached between the province and education workers represented by CUPE. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Byron Northview Public School parents walk children to school the on the morning of Nov. 21, 2022, a day after a tentative agreement was reached between the province and education workers represented by CUPE. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver