PETROLIA, ONT. -- A convenience store employee says a daring robbery in Petrolia early Tuesday morning is fresh in her mind.

The clerk, who asked not to be identified, says a young man walked into the Circle K in the 4000 block of Petrolia Line, just to the west of downtown, about 5:30 a.m.

She says he demanded the cash, placed a plastic bag on the counter, and then came behind the counter to collect.

That’s when she noticed he had a weapon, she believes was either a gun or a BB gun.

“He never pointed it, but from that point of view I could actually see it."

The clerk says the man managed to collect lottery tickets and a small amount of cash before fleeing.

Lambton OPP flooded the scene shortly afterward, but have not yet found the suspect.

Wednesday morning, they released photos of a mask-wearing man they say is white, in his 20s, standing six feet tall with blond hair, and wearing grey pants, a dark hoodie, white running shoes and black gloves.

They also confirm the suspect had a weapon, but have not confirmed the type.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.

As for the impacted clerk, she shaken, but happy the man did not become violent with his weapon.

“Thank God he didn’t ever use it."