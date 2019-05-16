

Police in Lambton County are searching for a suspect they say committed an armed robbery in Petrolia Tuesday night.

OPP say around 11:30 p.m. a masked male entered a convenience store with a weapon.

They say when the suspect left the store he entered an older model, green pickup truck and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white male, about 6-feet tall with a medium build and short dark hair.

He was wearing a black and grey face mask, a dark-coloured three-button style sweater, dark pants and white Nike running shoes.

The Lambton OPP Crime Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.