'I’m no expert in the geopolitical landscape': Police chief vows to come up with vetting process after Dubai trip comes under scrutiny
London’s police chief said the London Police Service is developing a vetting process for future events outside of North America that officers may take part in.
It follows questions that were raised when it was learned the LPS Emergency Response Unit had taken part in a tactical competition in Dubai that also involved military units from countries with questionable human rights records.
“Challenging yourself against the best of the best. This is considered the Olympics of emergency response,” explained Chief Thai Truong of the contest.
The decision to take part came under fire last month when it was learned that military teams from Belarus, accused of human rights atrocities, and the Russian Republic of Chechnya, now fighting Ukraine, also took part.
The chief explained that he understood the event to be for law enforcement only, and he was surprised to learn that military units were involved at all.
“I’m no expert in the geopolitical landscape,” he said.
“I would challenge anyone without a PhD or a real formal education who knows all these world politics. I’m not making any excuses, I’m simply making an observation in this organization that we do not have experts in our organization to inform us,” said Chief Truong.
It was an explanation the board accepted.
“And I know that a lot of people here were really ticked off, a lot of Ukrainians, because you didn’t know. But we don’t know what we don’t know,” said Board Vice Chair Megan Walker.
“I do not have a PhD in international relations,” added Chair Ali Chahbar. “You don’t have a PhD international relations. I don’t think anybody around this table has a PhD in international relations.”
The chief said he’s developing a review process that he expects to present to the board in the coming weeks. He’s hoping to tap into expertise at Fanshawe College and Western University.
“So when we get opportunities, that we don’t fall into this situation again,” said Truong.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Solar eclipse: Will I actually go blind if I stare at it?
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of founder of high-flying Chinese gaming company
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
Snowfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area and other parts of Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a snowstorm that could dump as much as 15 cm of snow in some areas later today.
Tech platforms face 'whack-a-mole' situation in battling health misinformation
For social media companies, the question of how to make sure people have access to good information has only grown in importance as the number of platforms multiplied and people began spending increasing amounts of time online.
Florida boaters have close encounter with a hungry great white shark
Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark during mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Poilievre-led attempt to bring down Trudeau minority over carbon tax fails
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
New 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': There isn't much life left in the franchise
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' isn't exactly a bust, but there isn't as much life left in the franchise as die-hard fans may have hoped.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.