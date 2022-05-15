'I just want it back': Stone polar bear statue stolen from local woman's garden

CTV employee Nancy Allen had one of her bear statues taken from her front yard overnight Wednesday. One of the bears pictured at her home in London, Ont. on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jennifer Basa/CTV News London) CTV employee Nancy Allen had one of her bear statues taken from her front yard overnight Wednesday. One of the bears pictured at her home in London, Ont. on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Jennifer Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the "express purpose" of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver