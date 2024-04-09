'I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit': Residents concerned over possible homeless hub after private meeting with developer, officials

Some residents of a south London, Ont. neighbourhood say their concerns have not been allayed after meeting face-to-face with a developer and city officials about the possibility of a homeless hub moving into their area.

“This is high traffic area, and the city knows this,” explained resident Nikola Pasic. “So you put homeless. You got kids at all these different houses. And you got old people that constantly go through here. So that’s the concern.”

He was one of several residents at the private meeting Tuesday with a city planner, a city councillor, and a developer. It came about after residents expressed concerns to CTV News about what they believe is a lack of information about a potential homeless hub.

City council is considering an application to rezone the former radio station property at 743 Wellington Rd. to permit an emergency care establishment and clinic. In other words, a low-barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness.

Pasic said that a nearby motel was utilized as a shelter during the pandemic, and things did not go well for area residents.

“They made that into homeless beds. They tore down the fence. They were going on the roof stealing copper and stuff. We noticed a lot of crime going up, breaking into cars. The amount of homeless people just increased. So that’s what’s going to happen over here, that’s what we’re all afraid of,” he said.

Homeowner Karen Simard said she’s still worried even after hearing out city officials on potential plans for 743 Wellington Rd.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit if we do any kind of zoning for the emergency establishment. I really think we need to do something in this area where it’s just medical or dental or an office. You know any of that kind of zoning would not help our neighbourhood,” said Simard.

Although invited to the meeting by residents, CTV News was barred from attending. A city planner, along with developer Ross Rains of The Focal Point Group, said the meeting was for residents only.

Both declined a request for an interview with CTV News.

Tracy McCullough, who lives directly behind the subject property, said she wasn’t invited either, but decided to attend anyway.

She said she’s open to helping those in need, “These are members of our community who need help. And while everyone is so quick to imagine worst-case-scenario, I don’t know why we don’t owe it to ourselves to try to imagine best-case-scenario. I would like to think that we could be the community that could make this work.”

A public participation meeting on the rezoning application is scheduled for May.