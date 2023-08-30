'I deeply regret the words I used': Former South Bruce Peninsula mayor issues apology

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, Mayor Garry Michi resigned as mayor over "racist" comments that were caught on tape.

He issued a statement on Wednesday apologizing for his actions, “I deeply regret the words I used during a personal conversation and the subsequent impact they have had. I want to acknowledge the harm caused by my ignorant, insensitive and poorly chosen words, and I want to sincerely apologize for the damage this has caused to the relationship between myself, the town and the First Nations community.”

Controversy first arose when Michi was caught on tape questioning the fiscal sense to build a water treatment plant for the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation along the Bruce Peninsula, who have been under a boil water advisory since January 2019.

“I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,” is what Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.

Michi added that his intentions when becoming mayor of the municipality was to enhance the town’s relationship with the First Nations community, but admitted the words used in that recording were “completely out of line with that objective…there is no excuse for my behavior and I am committed to learning from this experience.”

He also pledged to educate himself on the matter and strive for better conduct in the future.

Michi’s statement continues, “I will personally reach out to Chief Greg Nadjiwan to offer my sincere apologies.”

You can listen to the full audio recording on the SoundCloud website. Statements from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula and Bruce County can also be found online.