Indigenous leaders call for Bruce County mayor to resign after 'denigrating' and 'racist' comments caught on tape
“I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,” is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
In the audio recording, uploaded to SoundCloud by user SaubleSam, Michi is questioning the fiscal sense to build a water treatment plant for the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation along the Bruce Peninsula, who have been under a boil water advisory since January 2019.
“What I’m saying is where’s all this going to end. 20 or 25 years ago, they put a water treatment plant up at Cape Croker. It got ruined because they didn’t maintain it, now we’ve spent $65 million up there to put hydrants and a new water treatment plant, and 75 per cent of the those houses, I mean, they should be torn down,” Michi said in the recording.
As a result of the recording, which has been authenticated by the Town of South Bruce Peninsula as being from Mayor Garry Michi, the Chippewas of Nawash leadership are calling for his immediate resignation.
“Mayor Michi’s comments show an utter disregard and lack of respect to our people, and all First Nations who have been deprived of basic human rights, including the most basic need of access to clean water,” said Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Council in a statement.
They continued, “Someone who lacks the understanding and knowledge of this history of our oppression and importance of our rights should not be in a leadership position anywhere, and certainly not in the territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation-Saukiing Anishnaabekiing. As a result, we are calling for Mayor Michi’s immediate resignation.”
Michi has not responded to CTV News London’s attempts to contact him, but South Bruce Peninsula quickly distanced themselves from their head of council, and said his comments do not reflect the town’s position on the matter.
“The town supports federal efforts to fund capital projects that ensure all First Nations people across Canada have access to safe drinking water,” said South Bruce Peninsula Deputy Mayor, Jay Kirkland. “The Town of South Bruce Peninsula would like to apologize to the community of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and to all First Nations communities across our nation.”
Bruce County, where Michi sits as a member of county council, called his comments “unacceptable” and “hurtful,” and apologized for his comments.
The Saugeen First Nation, who share a border with the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, called the audio recording “reprehensible,” “denigrating,” and “racist.”
“Sadly this is not an isolated incident,” said the Saugeen First Nation Council in a statement. “It is a continuation of an historical pattern of racism, small-mindedness and intolerance that all First Nations people face. The people of the Saugeen First Nation have long been the target of this similar form of unconscionable thinking, harmful language, and actions from our neighbours.”
Work is currently underway on the Chippewas of Nawash new water treatment plant and related infrastructure. 750 people in 264 homes had been under a boil water advisory for the past three years.
While he hasn’t publicly responded to the audio recording, an online greeting to the community on the South Bruce Peninsula website said in part that Michi is “continuing to work towards reconciliation with the Saugeen Ojibway First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation are priorities of his.”
The recently released audio recording said something very different.
“It’s like, why are spending $65 million on a water treatment plant up there that’s going to last 20 years because they’re not going to look after it, right? Just look at their homes. I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,” Michi said in his 43 second-long recording.
South Bruce Peninsula is currently appealing a court decision that granted the Saugeen First Nation a large swath of Sauble Beach shoreline, and Michi himself is currently undergoing an audit of his election finances.
You can listen to the full audio recording on the SoundCloud website. Statements from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula and Bruce County can also be found online.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'Clear and cool start' on Tuesday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Canada to deny temporary residency to former Iranian minister possibly spotted in Montreal
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
Canada considering stopgap plan to prevent baby formula shortages: documents
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
Kitchener
-
Weekend barn fire in Wellington County kills over 200 cattle, causes millions in damage
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
'Had his whole future in front of him': Inquest into death of disabled Ontario teen begins
In the aftermath of Samuel Brown's sudden death, a coroner said an autopsy wasn't necessary for the Ontario teen because he had disabilities, his mother told jurors at an inquest that began Monday.
-
Sloka addresses all 50 sexual assault allegations ahead of cross examination
Before the Crown is expected to begin cross-examining Jeffrey Sloka, he individually addressed each of the 50 sexual assault allegations he’s facing.
Windsor
-
'I heard it, and it shook the house': Another tornado confirmed in the region
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Windsor artist's work inspired by his own criminal past
A once-notorious figure linked to a series of convenience store robberies in Windsor six years ago has reemerged with a daring new art collection that draws inspiration from his criminal exploits.
-
Execution of search warrant yields $500K in drugs: Chatham-Kent police
A Chatham man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant yielded handguns, long rifles, and approximately $500,000 in drugs late last week.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seize evidence in deadly pedestrian crash
The accused in a deadly crash in Barrie last month appeared in court Monday as police gathered more evidence.
-
Tiny Township looking to enhance its drinking water infrastructure
With a growing population and a higher water demand, the Township of Tiny is looking to enhance its drinking water infrastructure.
-
Fundraiser provides school supplies for students in Simcoe County
To help kids kick off the new school year, the Glowing Hearts Charity fundraiser Stuff the Bus is back again.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ontario police crack down on 3D-printed guns
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to crack down on what are called ‘ghost guns’ or 3D-printed firearms.
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
Ottawa
-
Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding
Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.
-
Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted
Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus drivers
The school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of Ejaz Choudry is seeking $2 million in damages in a lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
-
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Montreal
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Single mother with MS collecting cans to buy oxygen equipment not covered by Quebec insurance
A Quebec single mother with multiple sclerosis (MS) is collecting cans to save for an oxygen chamber -- a game changing piece of equipment which isn’t covered by RAMQ, Quebec’s health insurance board.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Atlantic
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand:' RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There a renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
'It just boggles my mind': Rural N.B. cemetery vandalized
The Grey's Island Cemetery in Hillsborough, N.B., was broken into, with vandals driving a vehicle through
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker’s little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Dealerships, body shop, rental car business targeted in theft spree: Winnipeg police
Three men have been charged following a rash of break-ins at several vehicle businesses in Winnipeg that happened over six days.
Calgary
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
Calgary kid to be featured in NYC's Times Square for Down Syndrome campaign
Four-year-old Calgarian Kolby Swanson will soon have his smiling face appear above the crowds in New York City's Times Square as part of an awareness campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society.
-
Woman out for a run 'randomly targeted' by alleged voyeur: Lethbridge police
A 37-year-old Lethbrige man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly followed a stranger while she was out for a run.
Edmonton
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemic
The owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
-
Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court orders
A violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
Vancouver
-
'This is not over': Forecast in Northern B.C. prompts shift in wildfire fighting resources
The focus of the fight against wildfires in B.C. is set to shift in the coming days, with resources being moved back into the northern part of the province where challenging conditions are in the forecast.
-
'Just hell': Shuswap firefighter recounts losing his home to the Bush Creek East blaze
Firefighter Darren Reynolds' home was one of the at least 131 structures destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire that tore through B.C.’s North Shuswap region, leaving devastation in its wake.
-
189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials
Eight properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.