SPS makes two arrests at Remembrance Day ceremony

The Sarnia Police Service has made two arrests following an incident at Monday’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

The annual ceremony was held at Veteran’s Park in Sarnia with registered organizations and individuals invited to lay a wreath at the cenotaph to honour veterans.

According to police, several people who weren’t part of the procession joined the wreath laying line. They were seen wearing clothes affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang, carrying a black wreath with their club colours.

Legion representatives spoke to the individuals, as they had not registered to take part. They were asked to leave but refused.

Police intervened and the people still refused to leave, allegedly using loud, foul and abusive language, interrupting the ceremony.

As a result, a 64-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with causing a disturbance and breach of court order. A 46-year-old Sarnia woman was also charged with causing a disturbance and resisting arrest.