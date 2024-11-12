LONDON
London

    • SPS makes two arrests at Remembrance Day ceremony

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    The Sarnia Police Service has made two arrests following an incident at Monday’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

    The annual ceremony was held at Veteran’s Park in Sarnia with registered organizations and individuals invited to lay a wreath at the cenotaph to honour veterans.

    According to police, several people who weren’t part of the procession joined the wreath laying line. They were seen wearing clothes affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang, carrying a black wreath with their club colours.

    Legion representatives spoke to the individuals, as they had not registered to take part. They were asked to leave but refused.

    Police intervened and the people still refused to leave, allegedly using loud, foul and abusive language, interrupting the ceremony.

    As a result, a 64-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with causing a disturbance and breach of court order. A 46-year-old Sarnia woman was also charged with causing a disturbance and resisting arrest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News