

CTV London





A portion of Richmond Street was closed Tuesday morning due to manhole covers being blown off.

Around 6:30 a.m. Police tweeted the following:

“Due to ongoing issues with explosions from a manhole Richmond St is currently shutdown between Albert St and Angel St. Albert St is also shut down west of Richmond St.”

The “explosions” were the result of hydro work being done underground which made the manhole covers airborne.

The northbound lanes of Richmond have since reopened, as of 7 a.m. one southbound lane remained blocked.