Hydro shut off on Hamilton block after single-vehicle crash
A hydro pole was damaged following a crash on Hamilton Road on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 10:19AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 16, 2018 4:48PM EST
A vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole caused hydro to be shut off to a block on Hamilton Sunday.
Hamilton was closed between Brisbin Street and St. Julian Street.
The estimate is that the hydro to the area, including to a restaurant, pizzeria and bar, was to be shut off for about four hours Sunday afternoon.
There were no injuries reported in the single-vehicle crash.