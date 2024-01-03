LONDON
London

    • HVAC imposter leaves jackpots on ice

    A clerk displays instant scratch lottery tickets at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ontario on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives) A clerk displays instant scratch lottery tickets at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ontario on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)

    Police in St. Thomas are investigating the theft of nearly $2,000 worth of scratch off lottery tickets.

    Officers responded to a gas station on Jan. 2 where they were told a person posing as a contracted HVAC employee came in the store and told the clerk maintenance was to be done on the thermostats.

    According to police, the suspect left the store with the tickets a short time later.

    The incident remains under investigation by the St. Thomas Police Service’ Criminal Investigation Branch.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has been contacted and all tickets have been cancelled. 

