Hutton House puts grant dollars to work, offering expanded programming for people with disabilities

Officials with Hutton House say a recent program expansion was an undeniable success.

The expansion was made possible through a nearly $200,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The money was used to add art and recreation classes for young people and adults living with disabilities in east London.

Terence Kernaghan, MPP London North Centre lauded the programming provided, “Hutton House is a wonderful organization in London which includes people living with disabilities, so this resilient communities fund grant is to recover for the aftereffects of COVID-19, getting people back out in the community.”

Hutton house says that unfortunately those classes won't be offered going forward, since the grant funds have now been used up. However, officials hope to offer more community-based services at their new location opening east of downtown in a few months.