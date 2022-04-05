Huron Perth Public Health warns of sixth COVID-19 wave, multiple viruses spreading through area

A sign for Huron Perth Public Health is seen in this file photo. (Scott Miller / CTV News) A sign for Huron Perth Public Health is seen in this file photo. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via remote feed during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change

Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver