Huron County OPP are investigating after two elderly people were found dead inside a residence Wednesday morning.

Police attended a residence on Airport Line at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning to assist with a wellbeing check of the occupants.

Upon entering the home, police discovered an 83-year-old female and a 90-year-old male dead at the scene.

The Huron County OPP Crime Unit assisted with this incident.

Foul play is not suspected.