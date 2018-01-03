Featured
Huron OPP investigating double fatality
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:37PM EST
Huron County OPP are investigating after two elderly people were found dead inside a residence Wednesday morning.
Police attended a residence on Airport Line at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning to assist with a wellbeing check of the occupants.
Upon entering the home, police discovered an 83-year-old female and a 90-year-old male dead at the scene.
The Huron County OPP Crime Unit assisted with this incident.
Foul play is not suspected.