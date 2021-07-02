WINDSOR, ONT . -- Huron County OPP is investigating a fatal collision near Clifford where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree early Friday morning.

Police say shortly before 6:30 a.m., South Bruce OPP, Huron County OPP, Emergency Medical Services and Minto Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 9 just west of Clifford.

First responders located an SUV that had left the roadway and collided with a large tree. Police say the driver was found with vital signs absent.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have identified the driver as Kirk Huber, 38, from Mildmay.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation with assistance from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

Highway 9 (Elora Street) was closed for several hours but has since reopened for travel.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).