Huron County family picking up the pieces following house fire

Cassandra Carter and her family had just left their rented farmhouse on Cardiff Road, between Belgrave and Wingham, Ont. early Saturday morning, when they got a phone call.

“One of my cousins called to say he heard there was a fire on Cardiff Road, and it was ours,” said Carter while standing in front of her destroyed home.

Carter rushed to the scene, but it was too late — her family’s home was engulfed in flames, and their two dogs were trapped inside.

“We had a St. Bernard and an Australian Shepherd inside. The Australian Shepherd was Abigail’s birthday present last year,” said Carter.

Carter, her two children and partner, Tim Wharton, lost everything in the blaze, including all their clothes, food, furniture, children’s toys, and keepsakes.

A farmhouse levelled by fire near Wingham, Ont. is seen on Feb. 8, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

They’re currently living in a Wingham motel, with leads on some temporary housing, but the lack of available places to buy or rent is making their search difficult.

“Hopefully we’ll find something. Eventually, I guess, there will be something. Just time, I suppose,” said Carter.

Carter said they still don’t know what started the fire, but they are thankful no human members of their family were hurt.

If there is a silver living during the family’s darkest days, it’s been the community support.

Cassandra Carter, her daughters and their landlord stand in front of what’s left of the Carter/Wharton farmhouse on Cardiff Road, following a fire on Feb. 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Fundraisers at the girl’s school and Cassie’s employer, the Tim Hortons in Blyth, Ont. has brought in loads of clothing and toys for the girls. Friends have started an online fundraising campaign, already raising over $2,000 in just a few days.

“We knew there would be community support, but the amount that there is, is beyond believable,” said Carter.

To learn more about the Carter’s situation you can visit their Facebook page and online fundraiser.