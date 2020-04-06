WINGHAM, ONT. -- It started as a nugget of an idea six days ago. But, a Clinton, Ont. woman’s scrub cap creation for her nurse niece, has started an outpouring of cutting, ironing and sewing across Huron County.

Mellissa Erb is the Clinton woman who made the first scrub cap, and is leading the group of 60 to 70 volunteers now making caps, headbands and masks for Huron County’s health care and front-line workers.

“We have well over 20 people sewing, 15 people are washing, drying and ironing the mountain of fabric. We have over 15 people cutting. We have delivery drivers, pick-up people - we have everything we need. I cannot thank the volunteers enough,” says Erb.

Since April 1, the Knotty Girls group has made 190 scrub caps, 145 headbands, as well as some masks. The goal is to reach between 500-600 scrub caps and 200-300 headbands.

They’re all going to be delivered to health care workers and front-line staff in Huron County first.

Erb says she had requests for the products from all over Ontario, the U.S., even the United Kingdom, so leftovers may go to others in need.

“This is our community thank you to all those first responders, and front-line workers who we are going to need in the next few weeks. Rest up, because we need you and we care about you, and that’s what this project says.”

Most of the material has been donated, from Erb herself, fellow knitters, and the Cotton Harvest Quilt Shop in Seaforth.

The volunteer knitters, cutters and sewers have been doing this while not seeing each other at all. Product is dropped on doorsteps, as the assembly line moves from house to house.

Erb plans on having product in the hands of Huron County front-line workers at some point this week.

“I have been living and breathing this since Wednesday. But it has been so rewarding,” she says.