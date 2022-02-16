Huron-Bruce MPP's office vandalized

Staff members at Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson’s office arrived Wednesday morning to find the front door of their Blyth constituency office littered in red paint.

“I am a strong believer in peaceful protests and debate, but will never tolerate vandalism, intimidation or bullying of my team or our community,” said Thompson, in a written statement to CTV News.

Thompson, who is also Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, was not in her Blyth office today. She was at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

It’s unclear if the vandalism happened late Tuesday night, or early Wednsday morning.

Huron OPP say they’re seeking any video surveillance from neighbouring businesses as they investigate this act of mischief, which appears to be targeted at Thompson, as there was no other reports of mischief in Blyth at the time.

It was members of those neighbouring businesses who were out Wednesday morning, helping to clean up the red paint from Thompson’s door and front steps.

“I just think this is gross,” says Steve Dawe, who works at Blyth Printing, directly across from Thompson’s constituency office. “I don’t care what your politics are, but this is vandalism. I was across the street and I had to look at it this morning, so I thought I’ve got to come over and clean it up,” he says.

“I am so very sorry for any inconvenience that this incident may have caused our neighbours and local businesses and for that I apologize,” says Thompson. “I appreciate the caring outreach and assistance in the cleanup this morning. It truly demonstrates the true spirit of our community in Blyth and for that I share a heartfelt thank you,” continued Thompson, in her written statement.

Most of the red paint was able to be scrubbed off but there is a red residue left on parts of Thompson’s front door.

Huron OPP say they are actively investigating this act of mischief.

“I wouldn’t want someone to do this to my place, or house, or office, or shop. I don’t care who is here, I’m going to clean it up,” says Dawe.