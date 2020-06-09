TEESWATER, ONT. -- Hundreds of South Bruce residents let it be known they don’t want nuclear waste buried under their community Tuesday night.

Protect our Waterways-No Nuclear Waste presented a petition to South Bruce Council.

Over 1500 people signed it, who are against the idea of burying Canada’s high level nuclear waste under 1300 acres of farmers fields north of Teeswater.

After “virtually” presenting the petition to council, residents took part in a rolling protest through Teeswater and Mildmay.

The anti-nuclear waste group wants South Bruce council to hold a referendum, as soon as possible, in order to find out if the community truly is behind the project or not.

South Bruce and Ignace, in Northern Ontario are the final two communities vying to host Canada’s first permanent storage facility for nuclear waste.

CTV will more on this story Wednesday.