Hundreds turn out for London's 44th annual Terry Fox run

The spirit of Terry Fox took over Springbank Park in London Sunday, as hundreds laced up for the annual Terry Fox Run.

As many as 400 people took part in the in-person event, while hundreds more participated online.

Organizers were expecting to raise $140,000 from this year’s event in support of cancer research and programs. Now in its 44th year, the London edition of the event has raised $4.5 million according to organizers. Terry Fox Run committee member Pete Ferguson says Terry’s story is one that Canadians can easily identify with.

“And I think Canadians identify with the altruistic nature of what he did. He saw children suffering in the same ward that he was in when he had his cancer treatment. And he said ‘I’ve gotta do something about this,’ and went out and just tortured himself every day to fundraise, and it just snowballed,” said Ferguson.