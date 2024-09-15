Man resists arrest, threatens officer with knife; St. Thomas police

In the early hours of Saturday morning, St. Thomas police say that an officer on patrol spotted a man on Talbot Street on a bicycle that had previously committed several traffic violations.

When the officer attempted to stop the man with his emergency lights, the man ignored him. The officer drove up beside him and told him that he was required to stop and answer to his charges, the man dropped the bike, and fled on foot.

The officer located him nearby and demanded that he identify himself. The suspect gave a fake name and birthday.

The officer attempted to arrest the man; however he resisted arrest. The officer called for backup.

While the officer continued to attempt to arrest the man, he threatened the officer and said that he had a knife – pointing a ‘long metal object’ toward the officer and saying that he would stab him.

The officer let him go in concern for his safety, and the suspect ran away. The officer chased him down and deployed a TASER.

The weapon was recovered and revealed to be a screwdriver.

The man was checked for injuries and cleared by hospital staff, and now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, failure to comply with release orders, and two Highway Traffic Act violations.