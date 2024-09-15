Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice

The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.

Every year the tournament focuses on raising funds for various charities and partners in the community – this year, that money hopes to help make the dream of a hospice in Strathroy a reality.

“We have been working tirelessly to establish a resource that will allow residents of Strathroy to remain close to their loved ones in their final days. The support from this tournament means the world to the community of Strathroy and will make a huge difference,” said Tyler Damen, Chair of Strathroy Hospice.

The tournament took place due to the support of the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA), Western District, and sponsors Entegrus, and TD Canada Trust.

Since it’s beginning, the tournament has raised more than half a million dollars for local charities.

“This tournament is a testament to the power of local hydro communities working together,” said Chris White, President of the EDA Western District. “The impact from our supporters will be felt for years to come.”