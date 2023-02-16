Humane Society London & Middlesex receives $3 million grant from city

The Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) is one step closer to a brand new home in east London, Ont. thanks to a multi-million dollar grant that was made official at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to a release, during Tuesday’s council meeting it was announced that the HSLM would be the recipient of a $3 million grant, directed at constructing the new Old Oak Animal Campus, which will be built at 1414 Dundas St.

The boost in funding will push the capital for the project to 76 per cent completion, with a tentative move-in date of fall 2024.

“This is a milestone moment in the history of HSLM,” said HSLM Executive Director, Steve Ryall. “Having received such tremendous support from our municipality is incredible. It certainly is encouraging to know that our City is championing our cause.”

Once complete the new campus will provide twice as much sheltering space for animals in need, but will also feature an on-site education centre and animal hospital that will “help London meet industry-standards that are seen at other humane societies across the country.”

During the council meeting Ryall thanked council members for their attentiveness during the funding request process.

“Council was active during the last several months, spending time with the team here at the current shelter on Clarke Road, learning about the critical limitations we face today and becoming informed of our plans for the future,” he said. “Their commitment was appreciated.”

With the new funding bringing the HSLM Old Oak Animal campus one step closer to fruition, Ryall reminds the public to play an active role in why the new facility is so important.

“If you haven’t yet been to the current facility for a tour, I invite you to schedule a tour and become informed,” he said. “Take the time to learn why our situation is so urgent, and consider how you can help.”