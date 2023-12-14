How new changes to liquor sales in Ontario will impact micro-breweries

The big changes in alcohol sales in Ontario will be a challenge for smaller breweries as they try to get their product into corner stores.

"With the grocery stores, when they implemented that, there was shelf space set aside for small producers, which made it easier for us to get into the grocery stores, but we don't really have the resources to deal with a thousand convenience stores and grocery stores across the province,” explained Gavin Anderson, the president of Anderson Craft Ales in London, Ont.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Ford government did not allocate space for smaller Ontario craft brewers, and said they can distribute their products through other channels if they wish.

Anderson Craft Ales is one of many micro-breweries across London that will require more people on the ground to ensure their products are on the shelf.

The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) welcomed the news, and said it's nothing new, but rather unique to Ontario. The organization added that it is actively advocating for craft brewers to get shelf space in the 8,500 convenience stores across the province.

"I believe as we move forward, the government will expect 30 per cent of the shelf to help craft brewers, and we'll work close with them. We've worked very close with the independent craft brewers association and very determined that small business has to help small business," said OCSA CEO, Dave Bryans.

Until the new changes are implemented, Anderson said they'll continue selling their product inside the LCBO, The Beer Store and at their tap room, but hope to be able to expand into corner stores.

"It will definitely require more staff to do so — we'll just have to look at the numbers and see if it's worthwhile for us,” added Anderson.

The new changes to liquor sales in Ontario are expected to come into effect in 2026.