LONDON, ONT -- Perhaps he just wanted a better view, or a bit of a fresh air.

A curious pooch found himself stuck in the second floor window of a London residence Thursday afternoon when he tried to squeeze his way through.

A picture shared by the London Fire Department shows the pup with his head and paws sticking out the window on to the roof.

Luckily a District Chief was in the area and was able to rescued the dog without any injury.

All in all the dog ended up safe and sound, but it serves as a good reminder that our local firefighters are here to help in any number of situations.

Hopefully the pup has learned his lesson and doesn’t attempt anymore rooftop adventures.