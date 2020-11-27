Advertisement
'How much is that doggie in the window?': Curious pup finds himself stuck
A dog is stuck in a window of a London, Ont. home on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020. (LFD Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- Perhaps he just wanted a better view, or a bit of a fresh air.
A curious pooch found himself stuck in the second floor window of a London residence Thursday afternoon when he tried to squeeze his way through.
A picture shared by the London Fire Department shows the pup with his head and paws sticking out the window on to the roof.
Luckily a District Chief was in the area and was able to rescued the dog without any injury.
All in all the dog ended up safe and sound, but it serves as a good reminder that our local firefighters are here to help in any number of situations.
Hopefully the pup has learned his lesson and doesn’t attempt anymore rooftop adventures.