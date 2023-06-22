'How do I know you’re real?': 84-year-old woman wins big in Dream Lottery
An 84-year-old woman from the GTA has won over $600,000 in the Dream Lottery, which supports London’s hospitals.
When contacted by telephone by Children’s Health Foundation president & CEO Scott Fortnum, Derdridre Breton, of North York, stated, “How do I know you are real?”
Breton shared she had been worrying about her finances just before receiving the good news over the phone.
“I was just thinking this morning I could no longer make ends meet,” she said.
Fortum responded, “Well, our timing is just about perfect, isn’t it? I’m so pleased!”
The Grand Prize winner of the Dream Home, Ted Stiemann of Hanover, Ont. could not be reached for comment Friday morning.
He has his choice of the $1.4-million dream home in Thorndale, a Dream home in Port Stanley and $200,000, or a payout of $1-million.
The proceeds from the lottery, which sold out early, support multiple programs.
Winners of the Dream home Lottery were announced on June 22, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“The dollars that dream lottery raises really make a difference. Whether it is for research, technology, equipment, or programs. It has an impact, and it has an impact here,” shared Fortnum.
Michelle Campbell, the president & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, offered specifics on how the funds will help her facility.
“This particular lottery is going to help us replace and update 3D mammography in our breast care program at St. Joseph’s Hospital, which does about 24,000 visits a year across the region.”
While the hospitals recently announced it will end close collaboration in many areas, the Dream Lottery will not be affected.
“The reality is, the hospitals have worked together in the past and will work together in the future. So, the lottery will continue to support our local hospitals, just like it has since 1996, over $55-million raised for hospitals in this area” stated LHSC Foundation President and CEO John McFarlane.
Other prizes won Thursday will be posted on the Dream Lottery website by June 29.
