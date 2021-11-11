Honouring the fallen: London, Ont. marks Remembrance Day

London, Ont. -

November 11 marks Remembrance Day when Londoners join the rest Canada in honouring veterans and those who laid down their lives for the nation.

As with last year, the ceremony was scaled down and invite-only due to ongoing restrictions under COVID-19.

While spectators were discouraged from attending due to local restrictions and the need to social distance, it was broadcast live on the CTV News London website beginning at 10:45 a.m.

There was no parade this year and participants were being asked to meet at the Cenotaph and leave directly after the ceremony.

Those wishing to show support beyond watching the live broadcast were encouraged to stand outside their homes or work to observe the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Members of the public can also lay a wreath between after 1 p.m.

At 10:55 a.m. Pipers of London Police Pipes and Drums were at key veteran cemeteries throughout the city. The pipers played in unison prior to observing the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.