Honouring the fallen: London, Ont. marks Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is marked at the Victoria Park cenotaph in London, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) Remembrance Day is marked at the Victoria Park cenotaph in London, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories