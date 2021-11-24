Homeowner wakes to intruder in their bedroom

London, Ont. -

A resident in Simcoe, Norfolk County, got quite the scare when they woke up to find someone in their bedroom.

It was just before 8 p.m. Saturday when a resident at a home on Kent Street South in Simcoe called police.

According to police the resident had been asleep when they woke up to find an unknown man in their bedroom with a flashlight.

When the homeowner yelled and the man fled from the home through a back door.

Provincial police say they are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

The suspect was described as a white male, early 20's, clean cut and was carrying a large backpack.