Home County sets record straight on upstart festival

    The Home County Music and Art Festival in 2019. HCMAF announced it will not be returning in 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) The Home County Music and Art Festival in 2019. HCMAF announced it will not be returning in 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    The Home County Folk League is setting the record straight about an upstart festival taking its spot at Victoria Park this summer.

    The board of directors for Home County said the organization has nothing to do with the event called the London Music and Art Festival scheduled for this July. Family Shows Canada organized the new event after Home County decided to suspend its own festival for at least one year.

    Home County Treasurer Paul Tomlinson said they met with the owner of Family Shows Canada, Doug Hillier earlier this week. He said Hillier was asked to remove any Home County association or likeness from the new festival’s branding.

    “Nothing against Mr. Hiller and what he’s trying to do, we wish him every success,” said Tomlinson. “But you can’t affiliate yourself, or say that you’re affiliated with us if you’re not affiliated with us.” 

